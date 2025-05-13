Police Kill 4 Bandits In Meru Recover 6 Rifles, 527 Bullets

A multi-agency security team on Tuesday killed at least four suspected bandits during an operation in Kubisera village, Igembe, Meru County.

During the operation, the security officers recovered six AK-47 rifles, 527 rounds of ammunition, and eight mobile phones.

The multi-agency security teams, who were acting on intelligence, raided the village, targeting a makeshift camp.

The four are said to have been members of a notorious gang accused of causing anarchy in Meru County.

The area has seen a surge in banditry attacks in recent weeks, prompting urgent intervention by security forces.

The operation is part of the ongoing Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift to eliminate cattle rustling and violence in nine counties: Baringo, Turkana, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Marsabit, Laikipia, Isiolo, and Meru.

Several areas within these nine counties have been designated as “disturbed” and “dangerous” zones, where security agencies continue to conduct operations aimed at restoring peace and stability.

The government-led initiative brings together the National Police Service and the Kenya Defence Forces in a coordinated campaign.

This comes days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced measures to curb the persistent banditry across the country.

“We will pursue not only the bandits but also those who buy the livestock and sell the guns, whether it is the police or anyone else. The chiefs must name the cattle rustlers,” he stated.

