Police launch manhunt for man who killed ex-wife outside new boyfriend’s home

Police in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, have launched a manhunt for a man who is believed to have killed his ex-wife.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the victim, a 32-year-old woman, was found dead outside her boyfriend’s rented house with deep cuts on her head.

“The devastating incident was reported by Saos area Chief Ms Judith Chebon last night, after finding the woman’s lifeless body sprawled outside her current boyfriend’s rented house with deep cuts on the head,” DCI stated.

According to witnesses, the victim was last seen heading to her boyfriend’s house around 8 p.m.

However, an hour later, at 9 p.m., the victim’s lifeless body was discovered, soaked in blood.

“Neighbours who witnessed the horrendous scene with utter condemnation noted to have last seen the victim heading to the said boyfriend’s house moments past 8 pm, only for her lifeless body to be found at 9 pm, soaked in blood at the compound,” DCI said.

Following the gruesome discovery, detectives from the DCI’s Koibatek division launched investigations and have now turned their focus to tracking down the suspect.

“Detectives from DCI Koibatek have commenced investigations, and the prime suspect, Alex Kimeli Ng’elel (husband), who has since run into hiding, is being pursued,” the DCI added.

Also Read: DCI Responds To Report Exposing How Mexican Cartel Operated Meth Lab in Kenya