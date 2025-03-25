Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Police launch manhunt for man who killed ex-wife outside new boyfriend’s home

By

Published

dci hq

dci hq

Police in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, have launched a manhunt for a man who is believed to have killed his ex-wife.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the victim, a 32-year-old woman, was found dead outside her boyfriend’s rented house with deep cuts on her head.

“The devastating incident was reported by Saos area Chief Ms Judith Chebon last night, after finding the woman’s lifeless body sprawled outside her current boyfriend’s rented house with deep cuts on the head,” DCI stated.

According to witnesses, the victim was last seen heading to her boyfriend’s house around 8 p.m.

However, an hour later, at 9 p.m., the victim’s lifeless body was discovered, soaked in blood.

“Neighbours who witnessed the horrendous scene with utter condemnation noted to have last seen the victim heading to the said boyfriend’s house moments past 8 pm, only for her lifeless body to be found at 9 pm, soaked in blood at the compound,” DCI said.

Following the gruesome discovery, detectives from the DCI’s Koibatek division launched investigations and have now turned their focus to tracking down the suspect.

“Detectives from DCI Koibatek have commenced investigations, and the prime suspect, Alex Kimeli Ng’elel (husband), who has since run into hiding, is being pursued,” the DCI added.

Also Read: DCI Responds To Report Exposing How Mexican Cartel Operated Meth Lab in Kenya

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021