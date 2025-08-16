Connect with us

Police Nab Armed Suspect, Recovers ‘Intimidation’ Pistol In Ruaka

Ruaka robbery suspect arrested & pistol recoverd
Residents of Ruaka and Kiambaa can finally breathe a sigh of relief after police arrested a 26-year-old man believed to be behind a spate of violent robberies that has terrorized the area for months.

The suspect, identified as Stephen Igogo Kariuki, was arrested on Friday morning during an intelligence-led operation in the Mifereji area of Ruaka, following weeks of surveillance and tip-offs from the public.

Police say Kariuki had been on their radar for his alleged role in orchestrating a wave of armed robberies that left several victims injured and residents living in fear. “This arrest marks a significant step in our crackdown on armed criminal elements operating within Kiambaa and its environs,” said a senior officer involved in the operation, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of ongoing investigations.

Ruaka robbery suspect arrested & pistol recoverd.

Upon his arrest, the suspect led officers to his residence, where a Retay Falcon pistol, believed to have been his weapon of choice, was found hidden inside a chicken shed. Although the firearm had no ammunition, detectives confirmed it will undergo ballistic analysis at the National Forensic Laboratory to determine links to previously reported crimes.

“This recovery demonstrates our commitment to dismantling criminal networks and restoring public confidence,” the National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement, reaffirming its commitment to heightened security in Kiambu and beyond.

The arrest is the latest in a series of security operations in the area. In August 2024, six suspected robbers were arrested in Ruaka, with two toy pistols recovered. Three years earlier, police shot dead two suspected robbers in the same area, recovering a Ceska pistol and five rounds of ammunition, proof of the region’s persistent armed crime challenge.

Detectives are now pursuing crucial leads to establish Kariuki’s accomplices and links to other robberies. “We are following crucial leads and will ensure that those behind these attacks face justice,”one of the investigators said.

The suspect remains in police custody and will be arraigned in court once investigations are complete. Police have urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement. “Security is a shared responsibility, and we call on the public to continue working closely with us,” authorities emphasized.

