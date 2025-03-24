Police Officer Attached To Hussein Mohamed Shoots Man Dead In Nairobi

Police officers have launched investigations after an officer attached to State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed shot and killed a citizen in Kawangware, Nairobi.

In a police report, the officer, Muhammed Yusuf Keinan claimed that he had been attacked by unknown individuals attempting to rob him of his firearm while on his way home.

The officer claimed that he fired into the air severally to scare the attackers before he ran away to the station to report the incident.

“One of the men struggled and snatched his Ceska pistol s/no. F4899 but he took hold of it by the muzzle and eventually recaptured it back.

“One of the men blocked him and he shot severally in the air to scare them. He ran away and reported the same to Muthangari Police Station alleging he had sustained a fracture on the left hand and injury on the left shoulder,” the report read in part.

However, Muthangari Police Officers who visited the scene discovered that Keinan shot a man identified as Amos Langat severally on the stomach and chest after a confrontation.

The victim was rushed to Mary Immaculate Hospital however he succumbed to the gunshot injuries.

“NPS officers from Muthangari Police Station visited the scene and established that one Amos Langat a Kalenjin male adult aged about 35 years old was shot severally on the stomach and chest after a confrontation and was rushed to Mary Immaculate hospital where he passed on,” the police report added.

The body of the deceased has since been moved to Chiromo as investigation begins.

There have been complaints from Lagat’s family and friends alleging interference and attempts at a cover-up.

The officer has since been disarmed and his pistol and magazine loaded with three rounds of 9mm ammunition seized as an exhibit.

