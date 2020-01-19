POLICE OFFICER DIES AT OL KARIA NAIVASHA

Questions remained unanswered regarding the sudden death of a police officer in Ol Karia Naivasha. It is said that the junior police officer drowned in a pool of water.

He was confirmed dead upon arrival in the facilities health center, where he was rushed by his colleagues who found his body lying in the pool lying in the pool of water. The reports given regarding the circumstances that might have led to the officer’s death were conflicting from each other. Suspicion about him being under medication was claimed by some people.

There was a claim that the officer might have slipped causing him to fall in to the pool and died while seeking for help.

”We can confirm that one of the officers died in Ol Karia and an inquest file has been opened up as part of the investigations,” the OCDP said. He confirmed that only a postmortem would help determine the cause of death of the young officer.

A worker in the area. confessed that the officer was alone at the time when the incident occurred. This confession made it harder to determine how he actually died. According to him, the young officer at times went to the pool that traps hot steam to wash his face.

” He was not medically fit and we suspect that he slipped and fell into the pool as there was no one to assist him,” he said.

Every one awaits to get confirmation as to what might have taken place at near the pool of water that lead to the young officer’s death who was on duty that day.

We await the revelation of the answers that only the postmortem results can give so as to put the young man’s family at ease.

Condolences go out to the family of the deceased