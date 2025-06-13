Connect with us

News

Police Officer Interdicated After Pregnant Woman Miscarried While In Custody

By

Published

Screenshot 2025 06 13 073507

The National Police Service (NPS) has interdicted a police officer following an incident in which a woman suffered a miscarriage while in custody at Rwanyambo Police Post in Nyandarua County.

In a statement on Thursday, NPS said investigations have been launched by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU), in collaboration with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The National Police Service (NPS) is deeply saddened to inform the public of an unfortunate incident in which a woman miscarried while in police custody at Rwanyambo Police Post, Nyandarua County.

“Investigations have been launched by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU), in collaboration with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. To ensure a swift, impartial, and transparent investigation, the officer in charge of Rwanyambo Police Post has been interdicted with immediate effect,” NPS stated.

The service further reaffirmed its commitment to serving and protecting the public while strictly upholding the rule of law, human rights, and fundamental freedoms.

The woman was reportedly arrested after her employer filed a complaint saying Ksh18,000 from sales was missing.

“I pleaded with the police to release my sister as we tried to raise the money on Wednesday, but they declined. I pleaded with them, informing them that my sister had other children waiting at home and we had a sick mother to take care of, but they refused,” the victim’s sister revealed.

The incident comes days after NPS interdicted several police officers from Central Police Station, including the OCS, following the tragic death of social media influencer Albert Ojwang while in custody.

Also Read: NPS Orders Samidoh’s Arrest Over Deserting Duty

