Police Officer Killed After Shooting Magistrate Court

A senior police officer was on Thursday shot dead after he shot a Magistrate at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi.

The incident happened after Magistrate Monica Kivuti canceled the bond of the officer’s wife after she jumped the bond and failed to give the court a satisfactory explanation.

The accused who appeared in court in a fraud case told the court that she had severally failed to appear in court since she was suffering from cancer.

Enraged by the ruling the police officer who is an OCS at Londiani police station drew his gun and shot the Magistrate injuring her in the hip.

“During an open court session earlier today, the Magistrate canceled the bond for an accused person who had jumped bond and had failed to offer satisfactory explanations for jumping bond. Immediately after this decision was pronounced, a person shot at the Magistrate and injured her in the hip,|” Judiciary said in a statement.

Police Officers on the scene responded and neutralized the shooter resulting in the unfortunate demise of the officer.

In the incident, two police officers were injured together with the Magistrate. They were rushed to the Metropolitan Hospital in Buruburu for treatment.

The Makadara Law Courts has been closed until June 17 following an order by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

In a statement via X, CJ Koome said the closure would facilitate the security reinforcement at the court.

“All matters at the Makadara Law Courts will be heard virtually and those requiring physical appearance mentioned at the Milimani Law Courts,” Koome ordered.

She noted that the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome the Judiciary Police Unit in consultation with the office of the Inspector General will reinforce security in all court stations across the country and ensure that persons are not allowed to access court premises while armed with the exception of officers properly accredited to provide security at specified court sessions.

