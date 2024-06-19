Police Officer Loses Both Arms After Teargas Exploded on his hand

A police officer on Tuesday lost his two arms after a teargas canister exploded in his arms during the ‘occupy parliament’ protests that were held at the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

In a police report seen by KDRTV, the officer who has been identified as David Maina was injured after he opened a teargas canister and delayed releasing it.

“Please be informed that today while engaging rioters who were protesting against Finance Bill 2024 within CBD(,)no: 2011340680/243736 ci David Maina of RDU(,) detonated a tear gas canister and delayed to release thereby exploding in his hands,” read the police report in part.

As a result, Maina’s hands were severely injured from the wrist losing both forearms. Another officer identified as Mildred Amoit who was near the officer sustained minor injuries on her chest.

The two were rushed to Nairobi West Hospital for medical attention.

“They were both rushed to Nairobi West hospital whereby ci David Maina was admitted and taken to the theater while the other officer is still under observation in the same facility,” the report added.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino expressed his concern and support for the injured officers.

“Yesterday evening, I visited Chief Inspector David Maina, the policeman who got injured while handling a tear gas canister, and Corporal Moraa at the Nairobi West Hospital to check on their recovery.

“While CI Maina suffered terrible injuries, we are happy with the good work that the doctors and nurses of the Nairobi West Hospital are doing to ensure he recovers,” Babu Owino stated.

The Tuesday protests had been convened to compel Members of Parliament to shoot down the Finance Bill 2024.

