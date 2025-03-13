Connect with us

Police Officer Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison Over Receiving Bribe To Release Suspects

Inspector of Police Susan Wambui Muiruri

A Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday, March 13 sentenced Inspector of Police Susan Wambui Muiruri to two years in prison or a fine of Ksh. 550,000 after she was found guilty of soliciting and receiving a bribe.

In a statement, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the officer received a bribe of Ksh 10,000 to release two suspects who were in police custody.

“A Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court has sentenced Inspector of Police Susan Wambui Muiruri to two years in prison or a fine of Ksh. 550,000 after she was found guilty of soliciting and receiving a bribe of Ksh. 10,000 to unlawfully facilitate the release of two suspects from police custody,” the statement read in part.

In her ruling, Principal Magistrate Isabellah Barasa convicted the officer on two counts of receiving a bribe, contrary to Section 6 (1) (a) as read with Section 18 of the Bribery Act No. 47 of 2016, and imposed the sentence accordingly.

The court was informed that on April 25, 2021, at Kasarani Police Station in Nairobi, Inspector Muiruri, while serving as an officer of the National Police Service, requested and received Ksh. 10,000 from Donald Odhiambo Okumu in exchange for securing the unlawful release of Juma Olunga Wakhayanga and Pamela Kajuju from police custody.

During the trial, the prosecution, led by Kennedy Panyako, presented nine witnesses to prove the case, which led to the accused’s conviction.

Also Read:ODPP Takes Action On Prosecutor Arrested for Demanding Ksh50K Bribe

