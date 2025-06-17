Police Officer Who Shot Hawker During Protests in Nairobi CBD Arrested

The police officer who shot a mask hawker during anti-Lagat protests in Nairobi CBD has been arrested.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 17, the National Police Service (NPS) confirmed the arrest of the police officer.

NPS noted that the officer was arrested following a directive by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

“The National Police Service (NPS) has noted with great concern an incident involving the shooting of an unarmed civilian by a police officer using an anti-riot shotgun, within the Nairobi Central Business District on 17th June 2025.

“Following this incident, the Inspector-General National Police Service ordered for the immediate arrest and arraignment in court of the involved officer. The said police officer has since been arrested,” NPS stated.

NPS also confirmed that the victim was rushed to the hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Further, NPS raised concerns about the presence of armed individuals infiltrating the protests, noting that they would be dealt with firmly.

The service said investigations have commenced to identify and deal with the criminals accordingly.

“NPS has noted a group of goons armed with crude weapons, in today’s protests within the CBD. The Service takes great exception and does not condone such unlawful groupings. Such individuals will be handled firmly, according to the law,” NPS added.

This comes after the officer was captured on camera using a rifle to shoot the unarmed man on the head at short range.

The video of the incident was widely circulated online, sparking public outrage over police brutality.

