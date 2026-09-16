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Police Officers Among 5 Killed During Bandit Attack in Isiolo

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Five people, including two police officers, have been killed following a bandit attack in Gotu, Isiolo County.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 16, Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo condemned the attack, describing it as deeply saddening and unacceptable.

The Isiolo governor said the repeated attacks have created fear among communities, disrupted livelihoods, and undermined peace and stability in parts of Isiolo County.

“I strongly condemn the latest bandit attack in the Gotu area that has claimed the lives of five people, including two police officers.

“It is deeply saddening and unacceptable that our people and security officers continue to lose their lives to armed banditry. These repeated attacks are causing fear, disrupting livelihoods, and undermining peace in our communities,” said Guyo.

Governor Guyo called on Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, together with national security agencies, to urgently strengthen security operations in Gotu and surrounding areas.

The Isiolo County boss said the security agencies should enhance patrols and intelligence gathering while taking decisive action against those responsible for the attacks.

“I urge the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Hon. Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen, and the national security agencies to urgently strengthen security operations in Gotu and the surrounding areas, enhance patrols and intelligence gathering, and take decisive action against those responsible,” he stated.

Further, Governor Guyo conveyed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wished those injured in the attack a quick recovery.

“I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones and wish a quick recovery to those injured. We must act urgently and decisively to prevent further loss of innocent lives,” he added.

The latest attack comes months after a National Police Reservist (NPR) officer was fatally shot while another sustained injuries during a fierce confrontation with armed cattle rustlers in Isiolo County.

The confrontation followed a livestock theft incident in which suspected armed bandits raided a homestead at Kijiito village in Tigania East Subcounty and stole 56 head of cattle.

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