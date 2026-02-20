Police Officers Thwart Planned Terror Plot in Nairobi

Police officers have foiled plans by Al-Shabaab militants to carry out a major terror attack in Nairobi.

In an update on Friday, the National Police Service (NPS) said its officers, working in collaboration with other security agencies, conducted a high-level counter-terrorism operation that disrupted what could have been a devastating attack.

The operation followed surveillance and covert intelligence gathering on a suspected terror network operating within the Dadaab Refugee Complex in Garissa County.

“Officers from the National Police Service, in collaboration with other security agencies, conducted a high-level counter-terrorism operation that prevented what could have been a devastating attack.

“The intervention followed months of coordinated intelligence gathering, surveillance, and data analysis focused on suspects believed to be linked to the Somalia-based extremist group Al-Shabaab,” NPS stated.

The officers raided a hideout in Nairobi used by the suspects, where they seized five AK-47 assault rifles and twenty magazines loaded with a total of 600 rounds of ammunition, six hand grenades, and a Makarov pistol with 24 rounds of ammunition.

The officers also recovered medical kits and logistical supplies at the scene, underscoring the scale of the threat that was disrupted.

“This operation reflects sustained inter-agency intelligence coordination and proactive security measures designed to disrupt extremist networks, neutralise imminent threats, and reinforce national security while safeguarding lives and property,” NPS added.

The Service noted that specialised units, including the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) and the Special Operations Group (SOG), remain on heightened alert in Nairobi and across the country.

Meanwhile, officers have intercepted a vehicle transporting suspected hazardous chemicals and explosives into the country.

The operation was conducted by officers based at Isebania Police Station in Kuria West Sub-County, Migori County.

After searching the vehicle, officers recovered 12 drums of sodium cyanide weighing 50 kilograms each.