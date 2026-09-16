Police Praise Peaceful Jacaranda Rally, Urges Politicians to Follow Example

The National Police Service (NPS) has commended Kenyans following the peaceful Linda Mwananchi political rally held at Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi, Nairobi.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 16, the NPS described the event as a model for future political engagements.

The Service said the event reflected its call for Kenyans to exercise their constitutional freedoms peacefully and within the law.

“The NPS notes that the event was conducted peacefully, with mutual respect and restraint among the organisers, participants and security officers.

“What was witnessed on Sunday is precisely what the National Police Service has consistently advocated: that we can exercise our constitutional freedoms peacefully and within the law,” read the statement in part.

The police service further said the rally demonstrated that political expression can take place without violence or disruption of public order.

The NPS urged political leaders, their supporters and other stakeholders to adopt the same approach during future political engagements.

“The Jacaranda rally demonstrates that political expression can take place without violence or disruption of public order. We therefore encourage all political leaders, supporters and stakeholders to make this the standard for future political engagements,” NPS added.

“The National Police Service remains apolitical, impartial and committed to serving and protecting all Kenyans, residents and visitors.”

During the Linda Mwananchi rally held at Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi on Sunday, Sifuna pledged that police officers would be allocated affordable housing units if the movement wins the 2027 General Election.

The Nairobi Senator made the pledge while praising police officers for providing security during the rally.

“I want to thank the Nairobi police because today, instead of throwing tear gas at us, they provided us with security from the time we left the church until we arrived here.

“I want to make a promise to our police officers: when we, as Linda Mwananchi, take over the leadership, after removing the housing levy, we will give the houses that Ruto has built to our police officers so that they can live in them,” said Sifuna.