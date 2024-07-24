Police, Prison Officers Salary Increase To Start This Month- President Ruto

President William Ruto has announced that the salary increment for police and prison officers will start this month.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 24 during the swearing-in ceremony of Prisons Service Commissioner General John Warioba at State House Nairobi, the President said the government will fulfill its promises to police and prison officers.

“As a commitment I made to our men in uniform from this month we will be living up to our commitment to enhance the salaries of our policemen and our prison officers In line with the commitment.

“This month they will receive the first installment of their increment in salaries together with the other security agencies as the commitment I made last year,” said Ruto.

The salary increase is in line with the recommendations of the task force headed by former Chief Justice David Maraga.

Earlier this year, the government promised that police and prison guards would receive their 40% pay rise from July.

The monthly salary of a newly recruited constable, which is currently Ksh 21,645, will rise to more than Ksh 30,000 with the 40 per cent increase.

Similarly, a long-serving constable will see his salary rise from Ksh40,354 to Ksh56,495, while a newly promoted corporal will earn Ksh38,560 from Ksh27,879.

Sergeants who currently earn Ksh 38,829 will now take home Ksh 54,360, while those who have been in the service for many years will have their salaries increased from Ksh 55,049 to Ksh 77,068. The pay hike will also apply to prison officers and NYS personnel in a bid to improve service delivery in the security sector.

Also Read: President Ruto Nominates Joho, Oparanya, 2 Other Raila Allies To Cabinet