News

Police Recover AK47 Riifle Stolen From Dagoretti Police Post

Police Officers based at Kabete Police Station have recovered an AK-47 rifle stolen from Dagoretti Police Post during the June 25, 2025, demonstrations.

In a statement, NPS said the officers made a breakthrough after a tip-off about a suspicious individual carrying a bulging bag at the Gravity Bar in the Gahui area.

Responding swiftly, officers descended on the establishment and, aided by forensic leads, identified the suspect.

The trail led officers to the suspect’s residence in the Njuki-Kirigu area, who, upon spotting the police, vanished without a trace.

A search of his home, conducted in the presence of his mother, uncovered an AK-47 rifle, an empty magazine, and a single round of 7.62mm special ammunition.

The police confirmed that all items were stolen from the Dagoretti Police Post during the June 25 protests.

The police have launched a manhunt for the suspect as investigators pursue fresh leads to bring the fugitive to justice.

On Thursday, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen announced that five firearms were stolen in the Dagoretti Police Post.

“The criminals were aiming at the officers on duty. They were after guns in the armouries and police uniforms. Five firearms were stolen in Dagoretti Police Post, Kiambu County, while four were burnt at Gachui Police Post, by the very criminals who hid behind the pretence of a peaceful protest,” he stated.

Also Read: CS Murkomen: Over 300 Police Officers Were Injured, 5 Guns Stolen during June 25 Protests

