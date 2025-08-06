Police Recover Over 20 Stolen Phones, Arrest Suspect in Kisumu

Police officers in Kisumu County have arrested a suspect in connection with a string of robberies in the lakeside county

In a statement on Wednesday, NPS said the suspect was apprehended after a raid in Kolenyo Village, Seme Sub-County, following intelligence leads.

“Earlier today, 6 August 2025, officers from Kombewa Police Station, acting on credible intelligence, arrested a male suspect in Kolenyo Village, Seme Sub-County, Kisumu County,” NPS stated.

A search conducted at the suspect’s residence led to the recovery of 24 assorted mobile phones, two laptops, a black Lenovo and a grey HP, and an Orimo power bank, all suspected to have been stolen.

The suspect is currently in police custody and will be arraigned in court on 7 August 2025.

Meanwhile, DCI detectives in Nairobi recovered more than 60 stolen phones and arrested three suspects linked to a well-organised phone theft syndicate.

“In an intelligence-led operation, officers from the Central Police Station have arrested Victor Kimani, a key suspect linked to a notorious phone theft syndicate operating within Nairobi’s Central Business District and its surrounding areas,” the statement read.

“Kimani was nabbed in the CBD while tampering with the IMEI numbers of stolen phones in an attempt to conceal their identity.”

Following a brief interrogation, the suspect led detectives to Intermark Business Centre, where two of his alleged accomplices, Marvine Wangundo and Jeremiah Njoroge, were also apprehended.

A subsequent search of the premises yielded a haul of stolen electronics, including: 36 Samsung phones, 23 Vivo phones, 2 Nokia phones, 1 LG phone, 1 HMD phone, 1 Tecno phone, 1 Motorola phone, 6 M-Kopa Samsung phones, 2 M-Kopa Nokia phones, 2 Vivo motherboards, many of them stripped of their back covers. Also recovered were 2 Dell CPUs, 2 HP Elite CPUs, and 1 desktop computer, among other items.

The suspects are currently in custody as detectives finalise investigations ahead of their arraignment.