News

Police Recover Over 300 Stolen Phones in Kayole

By

Published

FotoJet (12)

Police officers from Embakasi Police Station have arrested two suspects in connection with stealing phones in Mihango, Kayole. 

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said the two suspects were nabbed after police officers successfully tracked a stolen iPhone 15 phone to an apartment.

The officers who raided the  Breeze Point Apartments on Turin Court in Kayole recovered the iPhone, 321 assorted mobile phones, seven laptops, various mobile phone covers, laptop chargers, an LG music system, and two speakers. 

“The operation led officers to Breeze Point Apartments on Turin Court, where two suspects were arrested. A subsequent search of the property led to the recovery of the following exhibits: the stolen iPhone 15, 321 assorted mobile phones, seven laptops, various mobile phone covers, laptop chargers, an LG music system, and two speakers,”  NPS stated. 

The two suspects are in custody, awaiting processing and arraignment. All recovered exhibits have been secured at the same facility.

NPS praised the public for its cooperation in providing information that guided the operation and credited teamwork between officers from different stations for the successful outcome.

“The National Police Service commends members of the public for providing the crucial information, as well as the swift coordination between the Kayole and Embakasi officers, which led to the successful arrests and recovery,” the statement added.

NPS Addresses Attacks On Businesses In Nairobi CBD

