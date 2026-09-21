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Police Recover Sh7.2 Million Worth of Bhang After SUV Crash on Nakuru-Nairobi Highway

Vincent Olando

Published

Police in Nakuru have recovered 241.5 kilogrammes of bhang valued at an estimated KSh7.245 million after a road crash exposed a drug consignment hidden inside a Mazda CX-5 along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

The incident occurred between Shinners Boys and the Mbaruk area after the SUV, registration number KDW 640U, was reportedly travelling from Nakuru towards Nairobi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the driver attempted to overtake another vehicle but lost control before colliding with an oncoming Scania trailer.

The impact caused the Mazda to spin and extensively damaged its front section. The driver, however, abandoned the wreckage and fled before police arrived at the scene.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that a Mazda CX-5, which was travelling from Nakuru towards Nairobi, attempted to overtake before the driver lost control and collided with an oncoming Scania trailer,” the DCI said.

Officers from Nakuru Central Police Station who processed the crash scene made the discovery after searching the damaged vehicle.

“During scene processing, officers discovered six sacks of bhang inside the Mazda CX-5,” the DCI said in a statement on Monday.

The six sacks contained 241.5 kilogrammes of narcotics, which detectives estimated to have a street value of Sh7,245,000. The drugs were secured as exhibits as detectives from the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau (NANIB) in Nakuru took over the case.

The discovery has since turned the road crash into a drug trafficking investigation, with detectives seeking to establish the source of the consignment and its intended destination.

The driver remains at large, prompting a manhunt by detectives.

“Meanwhile, detectives have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who remains at large,” the agency said.

The DCI said investigations were continuing as officers examined the recovered vehicle and narcotics and pursued leads that could identify other individuals linked to the consignment.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains steadfast in its commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks and ensuring that those involved in the illicit narcotics trade are brought to justice,” the agency said.

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