Police Recruit Arrested Over Defrauding Man Sh687K

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based at the Kayole Police Station have arrested a Police Recruit Constable accused of running a slick con that fleeced a member of the public of Sh687,000.

In a statement on Sunday, February 8, DCI said the suspected frauded the unsuspecting man out of the money all under the guise of securing an employment letter from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

According to the DCI, the suspect, identified as Isaac Kipkoech, had joined the National Police Training College, Embakasi A campus, and tricked the victim into believing that he would help him secure a slot in KDF.

“On November 12, 2025, the suspect, Kipkoech Isaac, spun a tantalising tale for his victim, promising an official KDF employment letter in exchange for Sh700,000.

“Like a gambler convinced this was the winning bet, the complainant took the bait, parting with Sh687,000. But no sooner had the money changed hands than Kipkoech vanished into thin air, his phone going silent and hopes evaporating, leaving behind a trail of shock, betrayal, and empty promises,” read the statement in part.

DCI detectives then launched a manhunt for the suspect and trailed him to the National Police College, Embakasi A campus, and subsequently arrested him.

The suspect is currently in custody, undergoing processing as he awaits arraignment in a court of law.

This comes weeks after detectives attached to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) arrested four suspects in Bomet County, over a large-scale fraud scheme involving fake TSC recruitment letters that duped job seekers of more than Sh40 million.

The suspects, David Kemei, TSC Director, Konoin Sub-County; Rosebella Chepkemoi Korir, a former Bomet County Woman Representative aspirant; and two teachers, Leonard Siele Towett and Mercy Cherotich, were taken into custody after a painstaking probe by detectives.