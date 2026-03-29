Police Rescue 67 Girls from Nakuru Facility Linked to Suspected Gulf Job Trafficking

Police in Njoro Sub-County, Nakuru County, rescued 67 girls who were allegedly being held in a facility linked to a travel agency, in what authorities suspect to be a human trafficking scheme disguised as overseas job recruitment.

The rescue operation, conducted on Sunday, March 29, followed a distress call from one of the victims, who alerted security agencies after reportedly being confined at the premises for months while awaiting travel documents to Gulf countries.

Addressing the press, Njoro Sub-County Police Commander Nelson Koech confirmed that the victims described disturbing conditions inside the facility, including threats, physical assault, and extreme neglect.

“This place was very dirty, there were insects everywhere, and we were unable to sleep. We were forced to sleep during the day because at night we couldn’t,” one of the rescued girls recounted.

According to police reports, the victims were living in overcrowded and unhygienic conditions, raising serious concerns about exploitation and possible trafficking. Authorities further revealed that the facility was operating under a travel agency whose licence had reportedly expired late last year, casting doubt on the legitimacy of its operations.

Following the raid, the premises were shut down to allow for comprehensive investigations into the suspected network behind the operation.

However, the case has already sparked legal contestation. Lawyers representing the facility’s operators have dismissed the allegations, claiming that the accusations made by the victims are unfounded.

“This is the first time I have heard complaints of torture. Who is threatening them? It is wrong to make blanket statements,” one lawyer argued, adding that credible evidence would be necessary to support such serious claims.

Government officials have repeatedly warned citizens to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of recruitment agencies before engaging in overseas job processes.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has emphasized that all foreign employment agencies must be registered with the National Employment Authority (NEA) and the Business Registration Service (BRS).

Job seekers are also advised to avoid travelling on tourist visas for employment purposes or making payments without official documentation.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua recently disclosed that at least 390 cases of alleged labour and travel agency fraud are currently under investigation, signaling the scale of the problem.

“Some individuals and companies alleged to have defrauded Kenyans are not registered with the NEA or the BRS. This constitutes an offence,” Mutua stated. “The Ministry will continue to clean up this sector and protect job seekers.”