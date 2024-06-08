Police Save Murang’a Rape Suspect From Commiting Suicide

A man who attempted to rape a 22-year-old woman after offering her a ride in his car is recuperating in a Kiambu hospital after another suicide attempt failed.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in the incident reported at Kandara police station, the victim was walking home from Kaburigi trading center on Wednesday night when the driver offered her a lift.

“Innocently, the young woman boarded the vehicle, unaware that she was dancing to the tune of a marauding wolf in sheep’s clothing. But before she could warm her seat, the ‘Good Samaritan’ quickly mutated into a savage, trying to force topics and organs that the beautiful lady didn’t want,” reads part of the DCI’s report.

The woman tried to fight and scream at the suspect and eventually managed to unlock the car and get out.

She reported the matter to the police who, upon investigation, identified the suspect as Peter Gitau Kimani.

Kimani got wind that he had been exposed and that DCI detectives were on his trail and drank a bottle of poison.

Police officers managed to reach him before he collapsed and rushed him to Thika Level 5 Hospital, where he was admitted in a stable condition.

"But neither heaven nor hell was ready to receive him without first clearing with the third planet. Before he could succumb, the police showed up at his house and rushed him to Thika Level 5 Hospital where he was admitted but in a stable condition," the DCI report added.

Kimani will be charged in court once he is discharged from hospital.

