Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Police Save Murang’a Rape Suspect From Commiting Suicide

By

Published

DCI Gate 1712812599

A man who attempted to rape a 22-year-old woman after offering her a ride in his car is recuperating in a Kiambu hospital after another suicide attempt failed.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in the incident reported at Kandara police station, the victim was walking home from Kaburigi trading center on Wednesday night when the driver offered her a lift.

“Innocently, the young woman boarded the vehicle, unaware that she was dancing to the tune of a marauding wolf in sheep’s clothing. But before she could warm her seat, the ‘Good Samaritan’ quickly mutated into a savage, trying to force topics and organs that the beautiful lady didn’t want,” reads part of the DCI’s report.

The woman tried to fight and scream at the suspect and eventually managed to unlock the car and get out.

She reported the matter to the police who, upon investigation, identified the suspect as Peter Gitau Kimani.

Kimani got wind that he had been exposed and that DCI detectives were on his trail and drank a bottle of poison.

Overcome by the fear of prison life, coupled with the shame and guilt of his actions, he drank a bottle of poison.

Police officers managed to reach him before he collapsed and rushed him to Thika Level 5 Hospital, where he was admitted in a stable condition.

“But neither heaven nor hell was ready to receive him without first clearing with the third planet. Before he could succumb, the police showed up at his house and rushed him to Thika Level 5 Hospital where he was admitted but in a stable condition,” the DCI report added.

Kimani will be charged in court once he is discharged from hospital.

Also Read: Ksh 1.5 Billion Worth of Counterfeit Goods Destroyed by KRA.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020