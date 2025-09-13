Connect with us

Police Seize 1,350 Litres of Ethanol After Intense Chase in Nandi

Police seize 1,350 litres of ethanol in Nandi
A dramatic high-speed chase in Nandi County on Friday, September 12, culminated in the seizure of 1,350 litres of ethanol, dealing a major blow to the illicit brew trade in the region.

Police officers from Ndurio Police Post, acting on actionable intelligence, attempted to flag down a white Toyota Harrier, registration number KCG 426D, at Ndurio Trading Centre. Instead of complying, the driver made a desperate U-turn to escape, sparking a pursuit that ended when he abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

“The suspect abandoned the vehicle mid-chase and escaped. The vehicle was escorted to Kobujoi Police Station where officers discovered illicit cargo,” the National Police Service (NPS) reported.

Upon inspection, police recovered 45 jerricans each containing 30 litres of liquid suspected to be ethanol alongside three sets of number plates, two rolls of cannabis sativa, one mobile phone, and a laminated smart driving license. The vehicle remains detained as the manhunt for the fugitive driver continues.

This seizure adds to a growing list of crackdowns in the region. Just recently, police in Kapsabet intercepted a lorry carrying 1,375 litres of ethanol, arresting three suspects. In a separate operation in Tana River County, officers arrested two individuals with 40 litres of illicit brew each during patrols.

“These operations highlight our unwavering commitment to dismantling the supply chains of hazardous chemicals used to produce illicit alcohol,” the NPS stated. “The public’s safety is always our top priority. We shall not desist from disrupting the operations of criminals who engage in illegal ethanol business.”

The NPS further appealed to residents to support the crackdown by reporting suspicious activities through police hotlines or anonymously via #FichuaKwaDCI platforms. Community leaders, including parents and teachers, have welcomed the intensified operations, warning of the devastating impact illicit alcohol has on families and youth.

