Police Surround Jimi Wanjigi’s Muthaiga Home

Police Officers on Thursday, August 8 surrounded Jimi Wanjigi’s residence in Muthaiga, Nairobi County.

This was after a suspicious Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle came speeding and parked right outside the gate to Wanjigi’s home, after which the occupants disembarked and went inside the compound.

Reports claim that Wanjigi was spotted along Limuru Road with a group of people dishing out money. He was chased and he drove off before he vanished into Karura Forest.

The business mogul has denied the claims and wondered why would he dish out money to members of the public.

“I’m a free man to drive the way I want. Is it wrong to do so? And even if it is true I was dishing out money as they claim, for what?” he posed.

In a video seen by KDRTV, a contingent of police officers were seen conducting an inspection of the car that was left outside Wanjigi’s home.

The police discovery of police communication gadgets, teargas among other items in the Toyota Vehicle which has since been towed to the Nairobi Central Police Station.

Wanjigi’s Lawyer Osiemo said the move by the police to surround his client’s residence was political harassment.

“Obviously, you know the political history, it is just political harassment that every Kenyan and now he is facing. He has faced this before. We are prepared for any eventuality. I believe these are all politics,” he stated.

This is not the first time, Wanjigi’s residence has been raided by security agencies. In January 2022 police officers raided Wanjigi’s office in Westlands.

In October 2017, the police also raided Wanjigi’s Mutahiga home for several hours with opposition leaders including Raila Odinga coming out to show solidarity with Wanjigi. During the raid, police claimed to have recovered five AK-47 rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from Wanjigi’s residence.

Meanwhile acting inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has asked Wanjigi to surrender to the nearest police station.

