Police Uncover Secret Narcotics Lab in Ukunda, Arrest 2 Suspects

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have discovered a secret narcotics lab in Ukunda, Kwale County.
In a statement on Monday, the DCI said the lab was discovered in Mwabungo village following days of surveillance by detectives.
A team of Anti-Narcotics Unit and Kenya Police officers carried out a well-coordinated raid on a secluded one-acre compound.
The bust comes just a week after ANU detectives seized 450 kilograms of cannabis sativa worth an estimated Sh13.5 million along the Naivasha–Nairobi highway.
Two suspects were arrested after officers intercepted a Toyota Noah near the Delamere shop, uncovering eight gunny bags and eleven bales of cannabis concealed in the vehicle.
