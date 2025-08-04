Police Uncover Secret Narcotics Lab in Ukunda, Arrest 2 Suspects

Inside, officers arrested two individuals: Gianardi Giulio, a 37-year-old Italian national, and Moses Nanoka Egadwa.

The team recovered lab equipment and chemicals suspected to be used in the manufacture of drugs, as well as packaging materials marked with the names of known narcotics.

Further searches revealed sections of the compound being used to cultivate what is believed to be cannabis, adding to the growing list of evidence pointing to long-term illegal activity.

The two suspects are currently in custody and awaiting formal charges in a court of law.