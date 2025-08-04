Connect with us

Police Uncover Secret Narcotics Lab in Ukunda, Arrest 2 Suspects

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have discovered a secret narcotics lab in Ukunda, Kwale County.

In a statement on Monday, the DCI said the lab was discovered in Mwabungo village following days of surveillance by detectives.

A team of Anti-Narcotics Unit and Kenya Police officers carried out a well-coordinated raid on a secluded one-acre compound.

Inside, officers arrested two individuals: Gianardi Giulio, a 37-year-old Italian national, and Moses Nanoka Egadwa.
The team recovered lab equipment and chemicals suspected to be used in the manufacture of drugs, as well as packaging materials marked with the names of known narcotics.
Further searches revealed sections of the compound being used to cultivate what is believed to be cannabis, adding to the growing list of evidence pointing to long-term illegal activity.
The two suspects are currently in custody and awaiting formal charges in a court of law.
“The National Police Service has reiterated its commitment to dismantling drug networks and keeping Kenyan communities safe from the harmful effects of narcotics and the illegal drug trade,” DCI stated.

The bust comes just a week after ANU detectives seized 450 kilograms of cannabis sativa worth an estimated Sh13.5 million along the Naivasha–Nairobi highway.

Two suspects were arrested after officers intercepted a Toyota Noah near the Delamere shop, uncovering eight gunny bags and eleven bales of cannabis concealed in the vehicle.

Also Read: DCI Nabs Key Suspect in Kitengela Hospital Attack During Saba Saba Protests

