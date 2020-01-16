POLICE USE TEAR GAS TO DISPERSE THE PROTESTERS IN KASARANI MWIKI

It has been four days since matatu operaters in Kasarani began their protest against the bad condition of their roads. On Sunday, the protesters blocked the road connecting Kasarani to Mwiki using waste materials collected from different parts of the region which they have piled in the middle of the road.

For a long time, their leader has been promising to fix the road but has yet to show action of actually fulfilling his promise. On Wednesday 15th, police arrived at the scene and used tear gas to try and disperse the crowd of protesters. This went on till night fall. The police later that night used brutal fall ending in the death of on of the residents, a young man who is reported to have died from a gunshot wound.

Francis Nyaga, a resident at Sunton Kasarani expressed his disappointment towards the government officials. He said,” This is the fourth day of our protest because you find that the drive from town takes about five minutes but the drive from Roysambu to Sunton takes about two or one and a half hours.” He noted that since they began their protest, they have not got a reply from their Member of parliament incharge of Kasarani.. He continues saying,” I would like for the government officials to take this opportunity to answer and tell us , is it us who fail to pay our taxes or what could be the problem?” He confirmed that the roads will remain closed till they see their leader taking action to fix the road.

”For we cannot be paying taxes only to come and walk on roads full of potholes,” Francis Nyaga said.