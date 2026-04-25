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Police Warn of Heavy Traffic Snarl-Up Along Nakuru Eldoret Highway

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The National Police Service (NPS) has warned motorists of a traffic snarl-up along the busy Nakuru-Eldoret Highway after a lorry was involved in a self-involved accident.

In a statement on Saturday, April 25 evening, NPS noted that the lorry blocked both lanes of the highway at the Sachangwan area paralysed movement

“Following a self-involved accident at around 1340 hours, where a lorry has straddled both sides of the busy Nakuru–Eldoret Highway at the Sachangwan area,” read the statement.

The service announced it has devised temporary diversion routes to ease congestion and maintain traffic flow while clearance operations continue at the scene.

Motorists travelling along the Kericho–Kisumu Highway are being diverted and asked to use the Njoro–Molo–Nakuru Road, while motorists travelling from Nakuru to Eldoret are being diverted and asked to use the Nakuru–Eldama Ravine–Eldoret Road.

NPS further said efforts are currently ongoing to quickly remove the obstructing loaded lorry and restore normalcy along the busy highway.

“Motorists are asked to observe lane discipline and follow the instructions given by the police as this situation is addressed.

“The National Police Service remains committed to providing up-to-date information in the service of the public,” NPS added.

This comes a day after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced a temporary closure of a section of the busy Nairobi Southern Bypass.

In a statement, KeNHA said the disruption was caused by an accident involving two long-distance trucks along the busy Gitaru stretch.

KeNHA advised drivers who had not yet started their journeys to use the Kikuyu–Mutuini–Dagoretti route, also known as the C63 Road, as an alternative.

Motorists were also urged to cooperate with traffic marshals and enforcement officers deployed to the scene as clearance work continues.

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