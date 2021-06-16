Politicians Criticized For Jumping From One Funeral To Another Instead Of Focusing On Development

Politicians should stop hopping from one funeral to another in an effort to reach the masses and prioritize development.

Rift valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has criticized a section of politicians in Trans Nzoia county for excessively focusing on funerals at the expense of development projects in the area.

“They have placed people in each village to inform them of funerals and who are the speakers so that they attend and request for applauses from mourners as if they are the most bereaved,” said Natembeya while speaking at Onsorogai area in Cheragany Constituency.

As political temperatures rise in the country ahead of the 2022 General Elections, the commissioner has urged politicians not to use it as an excuse for not doing their work.

“Imagine politician x has given five thousand as offering such that if you add one thousand you will score against him or her. So sad we delight in our people’s sorrow,” he said.

He further stated that most of the monies donated in the funeral are usually public funds stolen by the politicians there people should stop encouraging them.

“You just know this person stole this money he brings it to funeral and gives a hundred thousand and asks to be prayed by the presiding bishop as if he is the dead man. shame on them,” he added.

