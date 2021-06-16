Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Politicians Criticized For Jumping From One Funeral To Another Instead Of Focusing On Development

By

Published

fuune

Politicians should stop hopping from one funeral to another in an effort to reach the masses and prioritize development.

Rift valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has criticized a section of politicians in Trans Nzoia county for excessively focusing on funerals at the expense of development projects in the area.

“They have placed people in each village to inform them of funerals and who are the speakers so that they attend and request for applauses from mourners as if they are the most bereaved,” said Natembeya while speaking at  Onsorogai area in Cheragany Constituency.

Politician Dies On The Spot In Freak Accident, Young Lady In Company Passes On In Hospital

As political temperatures rise in the country ahead of the 2022 General Elections, the commissioner has urged politicians not to use it as an excuse for not doing their work.

“Imagine politician x has given five thousand as offering such that if you add one thousand you will score against him or her. So sad we delight in our people’s sorrow,” he said.

READ ALSO: Former Kenyan Ambassador To The US Is Dead

He further stated that most of the monies donated in the funeral are usually public funds stolen by the politicians there people should stop encouraging them.

“You just know this person stole this money he brings it to funeral and gives a hundred thousand and asks to be prayed by the presiding bishop as if he is the dead man. shame on them,” he added.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019