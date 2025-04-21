Pope Francis Dies Aged 88

Pope Francis has passed away.

Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, morning at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.

“Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta,” the Vatican announced.

Pope Francis has been the spiritual leader of the Roman Catholic Church for the past 12 years. He replaced Pope Benedict XVI, who resigned in 2013.

The pope was diagnosed on February 18 with bilateral pneumonia and was hospitalized for 38 days before he returned to his residence.

President William Ruto, in a eulogy statement, said the Pontiff will be remembered for his dedication to the church, his exemplary servant leadership, and his deep compassion for the poor.

“We join the Catholic Church and the global Christian community in mourning the passing of Pope Francis. This is a big loss to the Catholic faithful and the Christian world. Pope Francis will be remembered for a life dedicated to serving the Lord, the Church, and humanity.

“He exemplified servant leadership through his humility, his unwavering commitment to inclusivity and justice, and his deep compassion for the poor and the vulnerable. His strong ethical and moral convictions inspired millions across the world, regardless of faith or background,” said Ruto.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogised Pope Francis as a true embodiment of religious unity.

“I recall the visit of Pope Francis to our great nation in November 2015, where most Catholic faithful and Kenyans in general renewed their faith and trust in God.

“During that visit, the Pope encouraged Kenyans and pilgrims from across the region to live together as children of the Almighty to portray the true image of God who cherishes peace, harmony, and love amongst mankind,” the former President said.

Pope Francis’ death has set in motion the centuries-old process of electing a new Pope. The new pontiff will be chosen by the Catholic church’s most senior officials, known as the College of Cardinals.

