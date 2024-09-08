Connect with us

Pope Francis Mourns Hillside Endarasha Academy Tragedy Deaths

Pope Francis has been saddened by the loss of 21 young lives that occurred during a fire at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in the county of Nyeri.

Pope Francis expressed his spiritual closeness to those affected by the fire tragedy in his condolences through a letter addressed to President William Ruto.

He also prayed for the Lord’s blessings and strength during this difficult time.

“His Holiness Pope Francis was deeply saddened to be informed of the loss of the young lives that occurred during a fire at the Hillside Endarasha academy in the County of Nyeri and expresses his spiritual closeness to all who are suffering the effects of this calamity, especially the injured and the families who grieve.

“He commends the souls of the deceased to the loving Mercy of Almighty God and offers his prayers for the personnel and the civil authorities who continue to provide assistance. Upon all, the holy Father invokes the Lord’s blessings of strength, peace, and consolation,” the letter stated.

The letter was delivered via the Apostolic Nunciature (Embassy of the Holy See) in Kenya.

The fire, which broke out on Thursday night, ravaged a boys’ dormitory at the school, which housed more than 150 boys between the ages of 10 and 14.

As of Saturday, the death toll of the boys who perished in the fire had risen to 21 according to the Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura.

Speaking on Saturday evening Mwaura said 19 bodies were recovered at the site and another two died while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital and Mary Immaculate Hospital, Nyeri.

On Friday President Ruto declared three days of national mourning to honor the 18 pupils who passed away.

The mourning period will commence on Monday, September 9, and conclude on Wednesday, September 11.

