Pope Francis To Deliver Video-prayer Amid Coronavirus Threats
KDRTV has received reports that Pope Francis will deliver an Angelus prayer through video amid coronavirus threats.
The Pope has taken the approach to circumvent usual crowds forming
So far, twenty-one cases of coronavirus have been established in the cruise ship that is being held off California’s coast
On the other hand, the death toll of coronavirus in Italy has hit 200 after the largest daily jump in fatalities
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), has revealed that about 100, 000 people have contracted the deadly virus worldwide
Other reports have also revealed that 15 Americans have been isolated in Bethlehem over a virus fears
Recent data has unveiled how the economy of China has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.
More to follow…
