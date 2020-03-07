Pope Francis To Deliver Video-prayer Amid Coronavirus Threats

KDRTV has received reports that Pope Francis will deliver an Angelus prayer through video amid coronavirus threats.

The Pope has taken the approach to circumvent usual crowds forming

So far, twenty-one cases of coronavirus have been established in the cruise ship that is being held off California’s coast

On the other hand, the death toll of coronavirus in Italy has hit 200 after the largest daily jump in fatalities

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), has revealed that about 100, 000 people have contracted the deadly virus worldwide

Other reports have also revealed that 15 Americans have been isolated in Bethlehem over a virus fears

Recent data has unveiled how the economy of China has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

