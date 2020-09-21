Connect with us

Popular blogger Notes Something Odd In Musalia Mudavadi’s Birthday Party

Godfrey Gwako

By

Published

mudavadi birthday
mudavadi birthday

(KDRTV)-The Amani congress party leader Musali Mudavadi celebrated his 60th birthday today in a very low key party that was only attended by his family.

Unlike other politicians who organize glamorous parties that are attended only by the mighty in society, Mudavadi chose to share a cake and dinner with his family at home.

Photos that have emerged online showed Mudavadi cutting a homemade chocolate caramel cake surrounded by his wife, 2 sons, and his daughter at home.

This is quite the opposite of Raila Odinga and his wife Ida Odinga who organized a lavish birthday party in their Karen residence which was attended by various high profile guests.

According to a post by blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, the simple manner in which Mudavadi celebrated his birthday shows the chronic gender inequality that exists in Kenya.

Nyakundi said that the boy child has been forced to settle for less by their counterparts and something urgent needed to be done soon.

ALSO READ: Murkomen’s Cheeky Advice To Irungu Kangata Regarding Maraga’s Advice To Dissolve Parliament

Cyprian argues that the boy child must learn to treat themselves better just like the way they treat women.

This sparked a reaction from a section of Kenyans who felt like he is reading to much into that photo and maybe it was his choice to keep it simple.

The boychild is only treated to ready-made Black Forest cake, socks, and shitty burgers & fries dinner on their birthdays. The other ones demand nothing less than flamboyant bashes, sandy beaches, and flights on their birthdays. We have to rectify this imbalance. They should spend equally as they receive. They should stop wasting their money on tithing and pastors.”

Check the screenshot of Cyprian’s Instagram post;

