Popular TikToker Kakan Maiyo Released Without Charges

Kakan Maiyo released on cash bail
Popular TikTok content creator and businessman Godfrey Mwasiaga, known as Kakan Maiyo, arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a move that fueled widespread criticism about digital activism and state power in Kenya.

The DCI alleged that Maiyo incited violence against police officers and their families through a viral video posted on his TikTok account.

His apprehension occurred around 6:45 PM on Wednesday at Kimathi House in Nairobi, where he operates his logistics firm, LetaPeleka Logistics.

Kakan Maiyo has been released on a Sh10,000 police bond a move that comes as his legal team intensifies efforts to have the charges against him dropped, signaling a potentially protracted legal battle ahead.

Maiyo’s release on bond, a common legal procedure, allows him temporary freedom while the investigation and legal proceedings continue.

However, the underlying charge remains a significant concern for his supporters and the broader blogging community.

Legal experts suggest that the pursuit of dropping the charge indicates a strong belief from Maiyo’s counsel in the lack of sufficient evidence or the potential for a legal challenge based on constitutional rights.

