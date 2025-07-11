Popular TikToker Kakan Maiyo Released Without Charges

Popular TikTok content creator and businessman Godfrey Mwasiaga, known as Kakan Maiyo, arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a move that fueled widespread criticism about digital activism and state power in Kenya.

The DCI alleged that Maiyo incited violence against police officers and their families through a viral video posted on his TikTok account.

His apprehension occurred around 6:45 PM on Wednesday at Kimathi House in Nairobi, where he operates his logistics firm, LetaPeleka Logistics.

Kakan Maiyo has been released on a Sh10,000 police bond a move that comes as his legal team intensifies efforts to have the charges against him dropped, signaling a potentially protracted legal battle ahead.

Maiyo’s release on bond, a common legal procedure, allows him temporary freedom while the investigation and legal proceedings continue.

However, the underlying charge remains a significant concern for his supporters and the broader blogging community.

Legal experts suggest that the pursuit of dropping the charge indicates a strong belief from Maiyo’s counsel in the lack of sufficient evidence or the potential for a legal challenge based on constitutional rights.