Possible School Reopening Dates Leaked As KCSE and KCPE Exams Dates Are Finally Revealed

(KDRTV) – Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Kenya in Mid-March, schools both in the public and the private sector have remained closed. But it looks like there is some light at the end of the tunnel as reports indicate that a solution is imminent.

According to some proposals made during the stakeholders meeting that was chaired by the Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, we might see KCPE and KCSE candidates report back to school as early as next month so that they can resume their second term 2020 studies.

The proposal suggests that the candidates should sit for their national examinations in April next year. Whoever came up with the suggestion has not considered where the Standard 8 candidates will go after clearing their exams in April. Will they wait to join secondary school in 2022? If yes, what is the hurry since we cannot have two Form one classes?

READ ALSO: Oscar Sudi’s Kind Gesture At Nakuru Central Police Station Touches The Hearts Of Kenyans

KCPE and KCSE candidates will begin their third term from January to March if the proposal is adopted.

The standard newspaper reports that if the proposal is adopted, over 1.2 million KCPE candidates will have to sit for their exams from 1st to 4th April 2021. The 750,150 KCSE candidates on the other hand will sit for their exams from 6th to 30th April 2021.

The Education Response Committee is set to consider the proposal by Saturday 19th September 2020. The stakeholders will then review the proposals on Saturday. The plan will then be tabled before the National COVID-19 Committee for the next course of action.

It will be interesting to see how the public will view the plan if it goes through. The rest of the learners will most likely report in the early weeks of January for a new academic year so as not to tamper too much with the academic calendar.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.