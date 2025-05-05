Connect with us

News

Postmortem Reveals Kasipul MP Charles Were Died From Excessive Bleeding

By

Published

Charles Were

Charles Were

Government Chief Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor has confirmed that Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong’ondo Were died from excessive bleeding.

Speaking on Monday, May 5, after the autopsy, Oduor said the MP had 5 gunshot wounds that penetrated vital internal organs.

Oduor revealed that there were two gun entry wounds on the left arm, two wounds on the chest, with one of them exiting the body on the right side of the chest.

The pathologist also disclosed that there was a bullet on his back, whose entry point was the left side of the upper back.

“We have taken samples for analysis. Further to that, we have found injuries in the vital organs. There was bullet track on the lungs, the heart, the liver and the aorta. This means that the late MP could not survive the injuries caused by the gunshot,” said Oduor.

Were was fatally shot on Wednesday, March 30,  along Ngong Road by an unknown gunman while at a traffic light stop.

Police have so far arrested 4 suspects in connection with the murder of the Kasipul lawmaker.

In a statement, NPS said the police have recovered live ammunition and spent cartridges from the homes of the suspects.

“Investigators have also recovered crucial evidence linked to the crime, as well as to the perpetrators. Additionally, some of the suspects arrested are members of organised criminal gangs, such as ‘Mjahidin’, which has been linked to armed robberies in the Eastlands area of Nairobi,” the NPS added.

The four suspects were on Monday morning arraigned before the JKIA law courts over the murder of the MP.

Also Read: CCTV Footage Reveals Charles Were’s Last Moments Before Being Gunned Down

 

