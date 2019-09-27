Precious Talent School Talent School Tragedy Was Planned, Raila Odinga Fires At Shoddy Nairobi County

ODM leader has viciously attacked shoddy and corrupt urban planning officials in Nairobi County Government for nigligence which has led to the death of 8 pupils at the Precious School Talent. While speaking at the memorial of the victims in Ngando, Odinga rebuked the tragedy and assured the parents who lost their kids that justice shall be served.

The former Prime Minister, who was received by area MP John Kiarie, took his time to look at pictures of the eight pupils that ere on display. He also gave his trademark salute after seeing all eight pictures, an act that he has not done publicly in a while.

”This tragedy was planned. You cannot say it was an accident when the planners of the collapsed building did shoddy work. We will ensure justice is served to the victims of this tragedy,” Odinga charged.

Kinara wa ODM Raila Odinga aungana na familia, jamaa na marafiki kwenye ibada ya mazishi ya watoto 8 waliofariki baada ya darasa kuporomoka katika shule ya Precious Talent#SemaNaCitizen pic.twitter.com/8VCCJmgMIL — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) September 27, 2019

The ODM leader also gave out a contribution of 1M shillings and issued the same amount from President Uhuru Kenyatta, money which will be used to compensate the parents and build temporary housing for the families. He also said the government will build a public school at Lenana School for the pupils.

Following the tragedy, Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang on Friday also announced that all unregistered primary schools should be closed with immediate effect.

.@RailaOdinga with Sen Millicent Omanga and MP John Kiarie at the Precious Talent School requiem mass. pic.twitter.com/FwDSGxL9w3 — Kenyans.co.ke (@Kenyans) September 27, 2019

He added that all schools that will be found flouting the rules and conditions set during registration will also be closed and learners transferred.

The memorial was just a day after the school owner Moses Wainaina was arrested following a site visit by the DPP Noordin Haji and DCI boss George Kinoti.

The Nairobi County government promised to settle funeral expenses for the pupils who perished in the tragedy.

