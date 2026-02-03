Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Pregnant Teen Injured After Alleged Raid by Chief in Kakamega

Published

A pregnant teenage girl from Mautam Ward in Lugari Sub-County, Kakamega County, is nursing serious injuries following an alleged raid at her home by local authorities searching for illicit brew.

The incident occurred when the girl was relaxing at home with her sister’s child. The area chief, identified as Pamela, then raided the homestead, accompanied by several men.

The girl reportedly attempted to retreat into the house but was followed by the chief and the men, after which she was allegedly assaulted.

According to the family, the chief stepped on the teen’s back while her assistants gave strokes of canes. The girl fell down while trying to flee from the chief and her men, but they resorted to dragging her on the ground.

When the girl’s father arrived during the incident and attempted to intervene, he was allegedly arrested on the chief’s instructions.

The family further alleges that household property, including utensils and bedding, was destroyed during the raid.

The girl was taken to complex hospital before being referred to Mlimani hospital and later to Eldoret for further examination amid concerns that her unborn child may also have been affected.

The matter was later reported at Pan Paper Police Station, but the family claims they were unable to record a statement.

They allege the refusal was linked to a previous complaint the girl’s mother had filed with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) over an unrelated case.

The teenage girl reportedly sat for her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations last year while pregnant.

The family mentioned that the girl’s mother reported the person responsible for the pregnancy to the police. However, the area chief and the OCS allegedly solicited a bribe from the suspect’s parents after his arrest, leading to the case being dropped.

The mother later reported the matter to IPOA, after which the suspect was rearrested. The case is still pending.

The family believes the recent incident may have been an act of retaliation.

