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Pregnant Woman Dies After Allegedly Being Pushed From Moving Police Vehicle in Mwea

Vincent Olando

Published

A pregnant woman died and her husband was seriously injured in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, after they were allegedly thrown from a moving police vehicle, sparking protests and demands for justice from residents.

The deceased, identified as Catherine Njeri, was travelling with her husband, Anthony Muturi Mugweru, when the incident occurred along the Piai–Itangi Murram Road.

According to Muturi, the couple had accepted a lift from police officers while travelling early in the morning to tend to their miraa farm. He alleged that the officers later demanded Ksh1,000 for the ride and refused to stop the vehicle.

Muturi said he tried to force the driver to stop by hitting the tailgate, leading to a scuffle with one of the officers at the back of the vehicle.

“There was a scuffle between me and one officer. I was holding a metal rod when I was hit, forcing me to let go and fall on the tarmac. They took off with my wife,” Muturi narrated.

He further alleged that the officers pushed his pregnant wife out of the speeding vehicle, resulting in her death.

“Walikuwa wanasema ati ni gari imemgonga, nikasema si gari ni serikali ya Gitangi wakiwa na gari aina ya Mahindra hiyo gari inakimbia sana,” he said.

The allegations have triggered anger among residents of Mugamba Ciura village, with some claiming that police officers from Wang’uru Police Station had previously demanded money from residents in exchange for lifts.

Alfred Mugomi recounted one such incident, saying: “Tumepewa lift na hii gari tukiwa tumeenda kanisa…baada ya kufika kwa barabara tunaenda kuingia, tukasimamisha gari, dereva alisema hakuna stage ya barabara tufike mbele…tuliitishwa kila mtu mia tano mia tano na ni lift tulikuwa tumepewa.”

However, the circumstances surrounding Catherine’s death remain under investigation. The National Police Service said the woman was found by the roadside with visible injuries to her head and hip.

Kirinyaga County DCI officers, led by the County Criminal Investigations Officer, joined local police investigators at the scene to establish what happened. Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja was also briefed and directed the Director of Criminal Investigations to expedite the probe.

Central Region Deputy Police Commander David Wambua said action would be taken against anyone found culpable.

“Any person found culpable, be it the officer or any other person, the full force of the law will take effect in due cause…first action will be to interdict the officers if they are found to be culpable of the incident,” said Wambua.

Catherine’s body was moved to the Embu Hospital Mortuary, while her husband was taken to hospital for treatment.

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