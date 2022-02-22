Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Paul Kagame In Mourning

By

Published

images 11
images 11

Rwanda President Paul Kagame is mourning the death of Professor Paul Farmer. Paul Farmer was Kolokotrones University Professor and chair of the Department of Global Health and Social Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

images 12 5

images courtesy

Additionally, he was chief of the Division of Global Health Equity at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and co-founder and chief strategist of Partners In Health.

images 11

image courtesy

Kagame took to his twitter:

“It is hard to find the words to express the sad news of the passing of Paul Farmer – the person, the Doctor, the philanthropist. He combined many things hard to find in one person.”

Paul further added that  the weight of his death is in many ways personal, to the country of Rwanda. Farmer have fvd contributed a lot in Rwanda and the people of Rwanda will forever celebrate him.

Dr Paul Farmer helped more than 12 countries in Africa. He however, formed partners in health that collaborate with government to those in need. Paul died aged 62 from an acute cardiac event while he was sleeping.

images 13 3

image courtesy

Dr Paul Farmer resided in Rwanda. He was profiled in Tracy Kidder’s best-selling book, “Mountains Beyond Mountains: The Quest of Dr Paul Farmer, A Man Who Would Cure the World.”

Also read President Paul Kagame Meets President Uhuru Kenyatta Briefly

Paul was also an author of several books such as In the Company of the Poor: Conversations with Dr. Paul Farmer and Fr. Gustavo Gutiérrez, Reimagining Global Health: An Introduction, and To Repair the World.

Rwanda and Africa in general have lost an important person.

 

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019