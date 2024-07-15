President Ruto Accuses Ford Foundation Of Sponsoring Protests In Kenya

President William Ruto on Monday, July 15 accused the Ford Foundation of sponsoring violence during the recent anti-government protests.

Speaking in Nakuru County, Ruto alleged that the American organization of funding unidentified groups in Kenya to protest and destabilise the country.

“Those who are behind the sponsoring of chaos in Kenya, shame on them because they are sponsoring violence against our democratic nation.

“I want to ask the people at the Ford Foundation, what do they gain from giving out money to cause violence?” Ruto posed.

The President warned the American organization against allegedly sponsoring chaos in Kenya noting that the firm would be forced out of the country if it goes on with the funding.

“We are going to call them out and we are going to tell them if they are not interested in democracy in Kenya, if they are going to sponsor violence and anarchy we are going to call them out and we are going to tell them they either style up or they leave,” Ruto remarked.

The Head of State boldly stated that the government will not spare anyone funding young Kenyans to wreak havoc on the streets during peaceful protests.

“We have no use for anarchy and destruction of property. Those sponsoring that violence, we know you, and I want to call out those who are behind the anarchy in Kenya, those behind sponsoring the chaos in Kenya, shame on them,” Ruto added.

The President’s claims come after reports emerged that the police are investigating six politicians, two Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and a businessman believed to be financing the protests.

The Ford Foundation is an American private foundation with the stated purpose of advancing human welfare. Established in 1936 by Edsel Ford and his father Henry Ford, it was originally funded by a $25,000 gift from Edsel Ford.

