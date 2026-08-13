President Ruto Accuses Uhuru of Funding Opposition Politicians

President William Ruto has accused retired President Uhuru Kenyatta of funding opposition politicians to challenge his re-election in 2027.

Speaking on Thursday, August 13, President Ruto claimed that Uhuru was envious of him because he had achieved what Uhuru failed to accomplish during his 10-year tenure.

The Head of State questioned Uhuru’s record on affordable housing, universal health coverage, and education, asking residents to compare the programmes with those being implemented by his government.

“When you look at their sponsor, didn’t he fail to deliver on Affordable Housing, Universal Healthcare Coverage, and Education? Now he has gone to sponsor his protoges to come and compete with me,” he claimed.

President Ruto said he was prepared to face the leaders politically and expressed confidence that he would defeat them.

“I will defeat them early in the morning because they have no plan, agenda, policies or vision,” Ruto stated.

Ruto said his administration should be judged by its record, accusing the opposition of relying on slogans such as “one term” and “must go” without offering a clear alternative agenda.

“Every leader is judged by the work they have done. No one will come here and deceive us with slogans like ‘Kasongo,’ ‘one term,’ or ‘must go,’ and then expect us to give them the job. That is foolishness,” he stated.

This comes days after Edwin Sifuna denied claims that Uhuru was financing the Linda Mwananchi movement or offering it political strategy.

Speaking on July 28, the Nairobi Senator said the movement was relying on public support.

“No, Uhuru Kenyatta is not funding Linda Mwananchi. I speak to him because he is the party leader of Azimio and was a friend to the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, so when you run into him, you talk to him,” Sifuna stated.