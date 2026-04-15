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President Ruto Addresses Increase in Fuel Prices

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

President William Ruto has broken his silence after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased fuel prices for the next month.

Speaking in Kisii County on Wednesday, April 15, Ruto assured Kenyans that the government will take measures to cushion them from the rising fuel prices.

The Head of State attributed the rise in fuel prices to the current events on the global stage, including the ongoing Iran War.

President Ruto pointed to the G-to-G fuel arrangement as a key intervention that has helped stabilise the supply of fuel and shield Kenyans from global shocks.

“The price of fuel has increased everywhere in the world, but in Kenya, we had planned to ensure that the prices, which would have increased very highly, were moderated,” said Ruto.

The President also revealed that the government has set aside Ksh6.5 billion for fuel subsidies aimed at stabilising pump prices and cushioning consumers.

“The government has used Ksh6.2 billion to subsidise fuel costs in Kenya. We have also reduced VAT to ensure that we moderate fuel prices, and I want to assure you that my government will do all it can,” Ruto stated.

Further, President Ruto said the country currently has sufficient fuel stocks, unlike some countries experiencing shortages.

“As we speak, some countries do not have fuel at their pumps, but here in Kenya, we have enough,” said Ruto.

On Tuesday, EPRA increased the price of diesel by Ksh40.30 per litre, and super petrol rose by Ksh28.69 per litre.

EPRA explained that the new prices factor in various tax components and recent legislative adjustments affecting the petroleum sector.

In Nairobi, Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene now retail at Ksh206.97, Ksh206.84, and Ksh152.78, respectively, for the next 30 days.

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