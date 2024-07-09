Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Announces 6-Day Multi-Sectoral Forum To Adress Gen Z Issues

By

Published

GSCOZNKWQAAPxjG

President William Ruto on Monday announced a multi-sectoral forum to address issues raised by Kenyans during the anti-government protests.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), Ruto said the forum will include, the religious community, political parties, civil society, and professional groups.

The Head of State said the forum will begin on Monday, July 15, 2024, and end on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

“This forum will begin on Monday next week and end on Saturday next week, it will be a six-day forum and will propose the way forward for the country,” Ruto stated.

He went on to say that the participants of the forum will bear the cost of attendance since the government is cutting spending.

“In the interest of making sure that we live within our means, all participants will bear their cost of attendance,” Ruto added.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga welcomed the formation of the forum saying it is the way forward to end the crisis in the country.

“I am happy to confirm that we have had consultations and we have agreed that dialogue is the way forward out of the crisis we are having today in our country. We have agreed that we give people an opportunity to be heard, to express themselves to come out with the grievances which are ailing our country today so that a last solution can be found,” Raila stated.

The former Prime Minister pointed out that the challenges facing the country are many but can be solved.

“We want it to be a very engaging conversation, that we deal with fundamental issues that are affecting our society today. We know there are many but they are actually solvable,” Raila added.

The decision sparked concerns from Kenyans online who accused the political class of hijacking the course started by Generation Z.

Also Read: Raila Odinga Explains Why He Wants To Become African Union Chair

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020