President Ruto Announces 6-Day Multi-Sectoral Forum To Adress Gen Z Issues

President William Ruto on Monday announced a multi-sectoral forum to address issues raised by Kenyans during the anti-government protests.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), Ruto said the forum will include, the religious community, political parties, civil society, and professional groups.

The Head of State said the forum will begin on Monday, July 15, 2024, and end on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

“This forum will begin on Monday next week and end on Saturday next week, it will be a six-day forum and will propose the way forward for the country,” Ruto stated.

He went on to say that the participants of the forum will bear the cost of attendance since the government is cutting spending.

“In the interest of making sure that we live within our means, all participants will bear their cost of attendance,” Ruto added.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga welcomed the formation of the forum saying it is the way forward to end the crisis in the country.

“I am happy to confirm that we have had consultations and we have agreed that dialogue is the way forward out of the crisis we are having today in our country. We have agreed that we give people an opportunity to be heard, to express themselves to come out with the grievances which are ailing our country today so that a last solution can be found,” Raila stated.

The former Prime Minister pointed out that the challenges facing the country are many but can be solved.

“We want it to be a very engaging conversation, that we deal with fundamental issues that are affecting our society today. We know there are many but they are actually solvable,” Raila added.

The decision sparked concerns from Kenyans online who accused the political class of hijacking the course started by Generation Z.

