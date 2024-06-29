Connect with us

News

President Ruto Announces Formation Of Youth & Multi-Sectoral Forum To Address Gen Z Challenges

GRKnWRZW0AAttFY

President William Ruto at State House

President Wiliam Ruto has announced the formation of the National Multi-Sectoral Forum (NMSF) to address the concerns of youth who are dissatisfied with the state of the country’s affairs.

In a statement on Saturday, June 29, State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei said NMSF will engage with all stakeholders in addressing the concerns raised by the youth.

Koskei noted that all national-level umbrella organizations representing the youth and other stakeholders should nominate representatives to constitute the National Steering Committee (NSC) of the NMSF.

“In that regard, and to facilitate the establishment of the National Multi-Sectoral Forum (NMSF), all national-level umbrella organizations representing the youth, civil society, religious organizations, professional bodies, business community organizations, academia, student leadership, Majority and Minority leaders of parliament, the Council of Governors, and other stakeholder groups are requested to nominate representatives to constitute the National Steering Committee (NSC) of the NMSF,” said Koskei.

The State House Chief of Staff noted that the NSC which will comprise 100 people will be the apex organ of the NMSF.

The NSC will be tasked with providing the framework, modalities, agenda, and timelines for a nationwide dialogue on matters raised by the youth.

These matters include Jobs and other opportunities, the Nation’s tax policy, the national debt burden, representation and accountability, anti-corruption measures; and any other agenda items as deemed appropriate.

Each umbrella body should formally nominate two representatives of either gender for consideration for appointment to the National Steering Committee (NSC).

The nominations should be addressed to the Executive Office of the President, Harambee House before 7th July 2024.

“Upon establishment of the National Steering Committee of the NMSF, His Excellency the President will facilitate the first sitting of the NSC for the sole purpose of the Committee independently identifying the leadership of the forum.

“Subsequently, the forum will carry out its activities independently across all the 47 counties through a participatory, citizen-centric, and inclusive process from the ward- level,” Koskei added.

According to Koskei, every Kenyan and all stakeholders will have an opportunity to present their proposals on the agenda items in person, remotely, individually, or as groups.

Also Read: President Ruto Signs Appropriations Bill 2024 Into Law

