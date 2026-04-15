President Ruto Announces Mass Recruitment of KMTC Lecturers to Anchor Universal Health Coverage

The government has unveiled a comprehensive plan to expand staff capacity and introduce structured funding for students at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), in a move aimed at strengthening health training and supporting Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

President William Ruto made the announcement on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, during the commissioning of the KMTC Gucha Campus in Kisii County, as part of his development tour of the Gusii region.

The President revealed that the government will allocate funds in the next financial year to recruit more lecturers, citing the urgent need to match rising student enrolment with adequate teaching staff. “For us to effectively realise our UHC agenda, we will require more health professionals. This can only be achieved when we have adequate lecturers to train our students,” said Ruto.

KMTC currently trains more than 41,000 students across over 71 campuses, offering 76 medical programmes. However, its workforce of about 2,200 staff has struggled to keep pace, leading to a strained student-to-staff ratio and concerns over training quality.

The expansion builds on previous efforts, including the recruitment of 600 staff in 2025 and 150 lecturers in 2021. Despite these interventions, demand for medical training continues to outstrip capacity, underscoring the need for sustained investment. In a parallel move, President Ruto directed the Ministry of Education to include KMTC students in the proposed national tertiary education funding system. “As you work around the Bill, ensure KMTC students receive an allocation for the next semester,” he instructed Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba.

The proposed framework seeks to merge key funding bodies, including the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), the TVET Fund, and the University Fund, into a single entity to streamline financial support for all tertiary learners. If passed, the reforms are expected to address long-standing funding gaps that have disadvantaged KMTC students compared to their university counterparts.

Beyond staffing and funding, the government also announced key infrastructure projects to improve learning conditions. At Nyamache KMTC in Bobasi Constituency, Ruto laid the foundation for new hostels expected to accommodate 340 students, easing accommodation challenges.

Additionally, plans are underway to expand the Gucha Campus with 12 new classrooms and three laboratories to enhance training capacity.

KMTC remains a critical pillar in Kenya’s healthcare system, with government data indicating that over 85 per cent of the country’s medical workforce has trained at the institution. The latest reforms are expected to further position the college at the centre of efforts to deliver accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare nationwide.