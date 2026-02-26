President Ruto Announces Pay Rise for Prison Officers

President William Ruto has announced that the third phase of salary adjustments for Kenya Prisons officers will take effect on July 1, 2026.

Speaking on Thursday, February 26, during the Passing Out Parade at the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru, Kiambu County, Ruto said the salary increase is in line with the recommendations made by the David Maraga task force.

This follows earlier increments that had already increased the entry pay for constables by 36% and broadened the overall salary scale by 24%.

“Following the implementation of Phase I and Phase II of the salary review, the entry pay for a prison constable has risen by 36%, while the maximum point of the salary scale has grown by 24%.

“Phase III of the salary review will take effect on 1st July, 2026. This is clear evidence of the government’s sustained resolve to improve the welfare and motivation of our correctional officers,” said Ruto.

The President also directed the State Department for Housing and Urban Development to build 28,000 institutional housing units for the Kenya Prisons Service.

“A dedicated portion will support the Probation and Aftercare Service, ensuring our officers live in dignified and secure homes befitting their service. Over the next four years, we want to ensure that every serving officer lives in a decent house,” Ruto said.

The Head of State also said the government is fast-tracking legal and policy reforms in the correctional services sector.

President Ruto noted that the Correctional Services Bill and Policy are expected to be ready for Cabinet approval.

“I am pleased to note that the process is firmly on course for Cabinet consideration by April 2026,” the President added.