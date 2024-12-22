President Ruto Announces Plan To Dual Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

President William Ruto has announced that the government will begin the construction of a dual carriageway next year to alleviate traffic congestion.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service in Uasin Gishu County, Ruto said after the first phase of the project, the dual carriageway will be extended to reach Malaba.

“We had a PPP program between us and a French company but it didn’t work out. We have other alternatives that we are working on as a government; the commitment that I want to give you is that next year we will begin the construction of a dual carriageway from Nairobi to Nakuru and then later we will take it all the way to Malaba.

“We already have a program and we are already in discussion with different companies on how that road is going to be done so that we can ease the congestion and provide more transport capabilities,” Ruto said.

At the same time, the Head of State pointed out that ongoing reforms, including in agriculture and the economy, have yielded results, saying the country has not imported maize this year because of increased production.

“It is because of these reforms that inflation, which was at a high of 9.6 percent is now down at 2.8 percent, while the cost of food has drastically reduced. There is no turning back in the transformation agenda of this country,” he said.

President Ruto also emphasized that the planned mass vaccination of livestock early next year will continue despite opposition from a section of politicians and veterinarians.

He pointed out that it was crucial that livestock be vaccinated to eliminate diseases in an effort to boost the quality of milk and meat in the global market. “If we don’t vaccinate our livestock, how will we deal with diseases like foot-and-mouth?” President Ruto posed.

“We have negotiated the market for our livestock products, but we must first contain the diseases,” he added.

Ruto dismissed claims that the vaccines are imported, saying they are manufactured in Kenya at the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute in Kabete, one of the largest producers of animal vaccines in Africa.

Also Read: President Ruto Names Murkomen As Interior CS