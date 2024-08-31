Connect with us

News

President Ruto Announces Return Of Kazi Mtaani Programme

President William Ruto has announced that the government will revive the Kazi Mtaani program.

Speaking on Saturday in Kondele, Kisumu County, President Ruto said the initiative will start in a month.

The Head of State however said the program has been renamed to Climate Works Mashinani, where young people will be involved in environmental conservation activities.

Ruto urged Kenyans to prepare and register for the program, which he said would help reduce unemployment in the country.

“Give me one month and we will have those jobs. I am planning. After one month we will have the Climate Works Mashinani program. You will help me with environmental matters and other matters. You guys, there are jobs coming,” said Ruto.

The President’s announcement comes days after he said the initiative would be managed by the National Youth Service (NYS) officers.

“I want to also announce that NYS will be supervising the cohort of young people that we will be recruiting under our climate work Mtaani initiative,” he stated.

Ruto also instructed Public Service CS Justin Muturi to collaborate with ministers in charge of the environment, housing, and defense ministries to enhance the project.

“I am instructing the minister responsible for NYS to work with ministers responsible for environment, housing, and defence for them to provide leadership under this initiative as we focus on growing 15 billion trees as our response to matters of climate change,” Ruto directed.

The Kazi Mtaani project was launched by the government of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to cushion young Kenyans from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the project, young people who take part in a community cleaning exercise are paid weekly.

The initiative was abolished when President Ruto came to power in September 2022.

