President Ruto Announces When Kenyan Police Will Be Deployed To Haiti

President William Ruto on Sunday announced that the deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti will take place in the next two weeks.

Speaking during a church service in Nakuru, President Ruto noted that Kenya is committed to restoring peace in Haiti.

“We have a very blessed nation that is being depended on by foreign nations as well, People from Sudan, and DRC are waiting on Kenya to assist them.

“For those in Haiti maybe this coming week or next week we will deploy our Police to maintain peace,” Ruto stated.

Kenya is expected to deploy 1000 police officers for the multinational peace mission that will be supported by troops from other nations.

The Kenyan-led mission, authorized by the United Nations Security Council in October 2023 will assist Haitian police in securing key infrastructure and fighting criminal groups, which control nearly all the country’s capital and are responsible for widespread abuses.

Meanwhile, Haiti has faced a fresh hitch altogether after its recently installed Prime Minister Garry Conille was hospitalized following an asthma attack on Saturday afternoon.

Conille, who is serving as Haitian PM in an acting capacity, felt unwell and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The office of the prime minister said in a statement that Conille was feeling slightly unwell following a week of intense activities.

It did not provide further details except to say that Conille was stable and that he thanked those who visited him and wished him well.

“Following a week of intense activities, the Prime Minister had a slight illness on the afternoon of Saturday, June 8, 2024, and went to the hospital for treatment,” a statement from the Haitian government read in part.

