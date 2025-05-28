Connect with us

President Ruto Apologizes To Tanzania

President William Ruto on Wednesday, May 28, apologized to Tanzania amid recent tensions between the two countries.

Speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park, Ruto urged Tanzanians to forgive Kenyans.

“From Tanzania, if we have wronged you in any way, please forgive us. Our friends from Uganda, if we have wronged you in any way, please forgive us,” he said.

The Head of State also extended his apologies to the Kenyan youths.

“To our children, if there has been any misstep, we apologise. To our neighbours, if there has been any misstep, forgive us. We want to build relationships that will move our countries forward,” he stated.

Ruto’s apology to Tanzania comes after the deportation of 7 Kenyan activists who had visited the East African nation to witness the hearing of long-time opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

The incident escalated into a bitter exchange between the two East African countries, with online users engaging in a prolonged clash over regional politics and activism.

Tanzanian parliamentarians also expressed outrage over the behaviour of Kenyan activists and youth online.

MP Joseph Musukuma opined that Tanzania had outperformed Kenya in everything, therefore, there was nothing they could learn from Kenya.

“There is nothing that Tanzania can learn from Kenya. We are better than them in politics. We are cleverer. I know that we are not leading in English, but we have our lives. We want to ask our police not to let these people come and destroy our country,” he stated.

Adressing the deportation of Kenyans, President Samia Suluhu claimed that the activists were meddling with the internal affairs of Tanzania with the aim of destabilizing the neighboring country.

Also Read: Boniface Mwangi Deported From Tanzania, Dumped In Ukunda

