Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Appoints 11 New Cabinet Secretaries (List)

By

Published

GP8kxOyWsAAJgyX 1720177627

President William Ruto on Friday, July 19 named the first batch of Cabinet Secretaries after extensive consultation with his allies in the government and the opposition.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, the President unveiled 11 Cabinet Secretaries with some of them being retained.

“I nominate the following first batch of 11 individuals for consideration and approval by the National Assembly for appointment as Cabinet Secretaries and Attorney General,” said Ruto.

Below is the full list.

1. Ministry of Interior – Kithure Kindiki

2. Ministry of Health- Debra Mulongo Baraza

3. Ministry of Lands – Alice Wahome

4. Ministry of Education- Julius Migos Ogamba

5. Ministry of Defence – Aden Duale

6. Ministry of Agriculture – Andrew Mwihia Karanja

7. Ministry of Environment- Roselinda Soipan Tuya

8. Ministry of Water – Eric Muriithi Muuga

9. Ministry Roads and Public Works – Davis Chirchir

10. Ministry of ICT – Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u

11. Attorney General- Rebecca Miano

The President mentioned that further consultations are ongoing after which he would announce more names.

Ruto also hinted that he would announce a new direction for his new cabinet, saying his government would focus on job creation, accountability, and debt management, among other issues.

“I will be issuing next week a clear road map on the assignment that the new cabinet is going to have with clear timelines and deliverables for us to harness the tremendous potential that exists in our nation and drive our country to greatness,” Ruto stated.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020