President Ruto Appoints 11 New Cabinet Secretaries (List)

President William Ruto on Friday, July 19 named the first batch of Cabinet Secretaries after extensive consultation with his allies in the government and the opposition.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, the President unveiled 11 Cabinet Secretaries with some of them being retained.

“I nominate the following first batch of 11 individuals for consideration and approval by the National Assembly for appointment as Cabinet Secretaries and Attorney General,” said Ruto.

Below is the full list.

1. Ministry of Interior – Kithure Kindiki

2. Ministry of Health- Debra Mulongo Baraza

3. Ministry of Lands – Alice Wahome

4. Ministry of Education- Julius Migos Ogamba

5. Ministry of Defence – Aden Duale

6. Ministry of Agriculture – Andrew Mwihia Karanja

7. Ministry of Environment- Roselinda Soipan Tuya

8. Ministry of Water – Eric Muriithi Muuga

9. Ministry Roads and Public Works – Davis Chirchir

10. Ministry of ICT – Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u

11. Attorney General- Rebecca Miano

The President mentioned that further consultations are ongoing after which he would announce more names.

Ruto also hinted that he would announce a new direction for his new cabinet, saying his government would focus on job creation, accountability, and debt management, among other issues.

“I will be issuing next week a clear road map on the assignment that the new cabinet is going to have with clear timelines and deliverables for us to harness the tremendous potential that exists in our nation and drive our country to greatness,” Ruto stated.